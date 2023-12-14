Domestic violence and crime victims can now find free resources in Immokalee

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — If someone who lives in Immokalee is a victim of a sexual assault or crime and wants to find resources and support, they drive at least 55 miles to find help. For, the victims who don't have a car, the police would drive them.

However, Project Help made their resources for victims who live in Immokalee more accessible on Wednesday when they opened their mobile unit. The non-profit group, based in Naples, provides free resources and support including crisis counseling, sexual assault forensic exams, court advocacy, trauma focused therapy and more.

Project Help CEO Eileen Wesley said, “They deserve justice when a crime has occurred and to have the support of their community…it’s giving them the ability to find their own voice to be heard and believed.”

The forensic and mental health mobile unit is a converted RV off N. 11th Street. The unit has two exam rooms and a mental health space. Before they opened it, Project Help worked out of local churches or victims had to drive close to an hour to Naples.

“Now we can have our sign. They can find us. They feel comfortable coming and knocking on the door and having a place to talk to someone,” Wesley said.

Collier County Commissioner William McDaniel represents Immokalee and worked to get Project Help a $49,000 grant for the RV.

McDaniel said, "If we can provide services to under-served populations, overtime, you’re going to elevate the quality of life and the capacity for those folks to flourish.”

Welsey added, "We want to help you. We believe that when somebody states something bad has happened, we’ll do everything in our power to help them find their way back from that trauma.”

The mobile unit is only open from Wednesday through Friday, 8a.m.- 6p.m. but that could change in the future.

If you or someone you know, needs help find more information on Project Help here.