Cattle in the street: Immokalee celebrates ranching and agricultural history

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Cattle made their way through the streets of Immokalee Saturday before they arrived at the the annual Immoklaee Cattle Drive and Jamboree.

The annual tradition started in 2018 to celebrate the ranching and agricultural history and future of Immokalee.

The cattle go down Main Street and end at the Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch, a former farm on the National Register of Historical Places.

This year's jamboree features local animals, businesses, roping, whip cracking, alligator wrestling, traditional Mexican dancing and the Seminole tribe.

Collier County Museums hosts the event each year at the Robert's Ranch and said they want to celebrate Immokalee's history and current culture including the migrant community here.

Each year they honor a local ranch, and 2024's honoree is the Priddy Family of JB Ranch.

The O' Leery family said they enjoyed learning more about Southwest Florida's history.

"We just wanted to experience the old school part of Southwest Florida, you know really into exploring the agricultural part and this just seemed like a great event to check out."

The Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch is open year round.