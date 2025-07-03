Driver crashes after car chase, Collier County deputies say

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office reports that at least one person is hospitalized after a car chase ended in a crash.

Deputies said around 3 a.m., they tried to stop a driver for having no headlights at Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard. Instead of stopping, the suspect driver sped up and deputies chased them, according to CCSO.

Deputies said the chase ended after the suspect crashed at Immokalee and Everglades. The vehicle occupants were transported to the hospital, deputies said.