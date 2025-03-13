X helps police bust Fort Myers man with 200+ child porn images on phone

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Because of a tip from the social media platform X, a Fort Myers man is under arrest for having child pornography on his phone, according to Fort Myers Police.

According to a police report obtained by Fox 4, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip from X, formerly known as Twitter, about an account possibly with child pornography on it.

The report says the tip had basic information from X, such as the person's phone number, email and IP address. Through a subpoena, Comcast provided a name attached to the IP address, which came back to a person in Fort Myers.

Some of the files obtained by X showed nude selfies of a man, who police say appeared to be the account holder's son, later identified 23-year-old Adrian Rodriguez.

In December 2024, police contacted Rodriguez and talked to officers.

Rodriguez, according to the report, said he didn't have an X account, but did in April 2024.

The report says officers showed Rodriguez screenshots from the X account, which he said were his and admitted to watching a child pornography video.

When asked if Rodriguez had child porn on his phone, Rodriguez said yes, the report said.

Police asked Rodriguez if he's willing to show them what's on his phone.

"I feel a little uncomfortable, but I don't know what trouble I could get into," Rodriguez replied, the report stated.

Once officers were given the phone, Rodriguez told them it would have more than 10 images showing child porn, police said.

The phone was download by a federal agency, and the report says they found 239 files depicting child porn. Others were found, but were of poor quality, so charges could not be filed for those.

On March 11, 2025, police arrested Rodriguez for 10 counts of possession of child pornography.