WRONG WAY ON 41: FHP says troopers arrested impaired driver

Troopers say the man was driving the wrong way on US 41 in Fort Myers
FHP
FHP troopers say this dash camera picture shows a driver going the wrong way on US 41 near South Airport Rd, early Wednesday morning
Wrong way driver arrested
FORT MYERS, Fla — Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they arrested a man and charged him with driving drunk, the wrong way on US 41 in Fort Myers.

Investigators say Victor Manuel Rodriguez Peralta was driving his truck south in the northbound lanes early Wednesday morning. It happened near South Airport Rd.

According to troopers, Peralta said he had two beers but refused an implied consent breath sample.

Victor Manuel Rodriguez Peralta
Man charged with driving impaired, the wrong way on US 41 in Fort Myers early Wednesday morning.

Troopers say they arrested Peralta for impaired driving and booked him into the Lee County Jail.

