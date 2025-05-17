FORT MYERS, Fla — Protesters were out in Fort Myers on Saturday, standing against Florida's proposed black bear hunt. Fox 4’s Austin Schargorodski was on the corner of US-41 and Daniels to hear firsthand why they're speaking out.

Watch to hear what protesters said:

‘Stop the Hunt’: Protesters push back against proposed Florida black bear hunt

Protesters stood on the sidewalk with signs like “Stop the Hunt” and “I Am Not Your Trophy.” They said they’re calling for the protection of black bears instead of a renewed hunt.

Some there argued that people are the real intruders — not bears. “We are breaking into their habitat. They are not intruders - we are. So it’s kind of cruel, selfish and hypocritical to go hey, now let’s start shooting bears,” one protester said.

Austin Schargorodski Protester with sign

Protesters also suggested proper education and bear-proof trashcans as solutions to prevent conflicts.

“Implement that in neighborhoods and then you don't have the bear conflicts. Bears don't come in unless they're smelling food,” another protester said.

However, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the black bear population has rebounded from just a few hundred in the 70’s to more than 4,000 today.

Storyblocks Black bear

They say without management, bears could encroach on neighborhoods - and a regulated hunt could help balance growth with available habitat. Florida banned bear hunting in 1994 - but reopened it briefly in 2015. No hunts have been held since.

Now, FWC will present these proposals and public feedback at their May 21st and 22nd meeting.