'SO CONGESTED': Out-of-season traffic surges on Fort Myers Beach during Matanzas Pass Bridge Project

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Traffic congestion on Estero Island is become a growing concern for people as the Matanzas Pass Bridge project continues.

The construction, which began last week, has impacted commute times according to business owners and council members on the island. Many are experiencing delays, even before the busy tourist season begins.

Nathan Stratton, Chief Operating Officer of Trippin Rides, a company that provides golf cart rides around the island, is feeling the effects firsthand.

Nathan Stratton - C.O.O. of Trippin Rides

"I get a lot of people that want to go down to the Publix, and just trying to get them back up here, it's usually taking me about 30 minutes just to get through the traffic, and it's not even season yet," Stratton shared.

Since the project began, the northbound lanes of Estero Boulevard, from Crescent Street to the bridge, have been closed, forcing drivers to take an alternate route. The closure is expected to last until the first phase of the project is completed in the spring of 2025.

"That intersection just gets all jammed up, but now that they're forced to go to that stop sign, make the left to get on the bridge, it's all funky, and it's hurting the traffic," Stratton added.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has urged commuters to carpool and travel during non-peak hours when possible.

However, local council members and business owners are pushing for other solutions, such as redirecting traffic through Crescent Beach Park, to alleviate the congestion.

Crescent Beach Park

The Matanzas Pass Bridge overhaul, which includes adding streetlights on San Carlos Island, is expected to continue for another year and a half.

FDOT officials are currently considering alternative routes but have not yet made any recommendations.