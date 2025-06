FORT MYERS, Fla — Fire investigators say one person was injured and taken to the hospital because of a fire at a mobile home in Fort Myers on Monday afternoon.

Fox 4 Fire fighters investigate a fire in a Fort Myers home that sent one person to the hospital on Monday afternoon

The fire burned a home on Eglantine Ln, just south of the Summerlin and San Carlos Blvd intersection.

This is a developing story, as soon was we have more information we will update this article.