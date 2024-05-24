New county sponsored film festival seeks local filmmakers to spotlight Lee County's charms

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Alliance of the Arts, a vibrant cultural hub in Fort Myers, has partnered with the Lee County Visitors and Convention Bureau (VCB) in a creative initiative to boost tourism through the art of filmmaking.

Nancy McPhee, the Product Development Manager at Lee County VCB, shared the purpose behind this new venture, stating, "It's easy for us to bring in professional photographers and videographers, but who better than to tell the story of Lee County, the islands, beaches, and neighborhoods, than people who live here or visit here?"

The two organizations have rolled out a filmmaking competition named "Shorts of the Fort," encouraging locals and visitors to submit short films, which can be anywhere from 30 seconds to five minutes in length.

Importantly, all footage must be shot in Lee County and filmed after January of this year. This requirement aligns with the VCB's goal to utilize the submitted footage in future promotional projects, aimed at attracting more visitors to the area.

To support filmmakers, the Alliance for the Arts has provided resources including a space for editing.

"This lab is open to the public. You can book time. We also have open lab hours and we will be hosting a series of free workshops on how to put your film together." said Executive Director of Alliance for the Arts, Molly Rowan-Deckart.

There's more than just the opportunity to showcase one's work, there are also enticing prizes. Filmmakers can win $1,000 for 'Best of the Fest', with additional $500 awards for the top film in other categories and a $500 prize for the Audience Favorite.

The deadline for submissions is August 26th. Following this, the Alliance for the Arts will host a film festival to showcase the submissions and award the prizes.

For entry into the competition, visit:

https://filmfreeway.com/ShortsoftheFort