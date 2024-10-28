BACK IN ACTION: Bimini Bait Shack reopens after Milton with event to raise money for The Boathouse

FORT MYERS, Fla — Bimini Bait Shack is back in action, reopening its doors for the first time since Hurricane Milton. But, it’s not just about their return - they were rallying the community to support staff from The Boathouse, the iconic Cape Coral restaurant that tragically burned down just over a week ago.

Music filled the air, and the place was packed with people enjoying drinks, savoring the food, and soaking up good vibes - all for a good cause. After Hurricane Milton’s storm surge took out power, causing product loss, general manager Amy Lawrence said it feels amazing to be back.

Austin Schargorodski Interior of Bimini Bait Shack packed with people.

“To see everybody engaged, to come out and support local businesses - especially the boathouse, you know, they’ve been a part of the community for over ten years - it’s very heartwarming,” said Lawrence.

To help the boathouse and its employees, Bimini Bait Shack is donating ten percent of Sunday’s sales and hosting raffles. After three hurricanes and the recent fire, The Boathouse has faced disaster after disaster, but Lawrence said the support at the Bimini Bait Shack shows how much the community cares.

Austin Schargorodski Amy Lawrence, Bimini Bait Shack General Manager.

“My goal is to crush it for their staff, and it looks like we’re going to be able to make a big dent and get some money into their pockets,” said Lawrence.