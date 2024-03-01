Minnesota Twins Spring Training: A home run for Fort Myers and fans alike

FORT MYERS, Fla. — As the Minnesota Twins take to the fields of Hammond Stadium for their annual Spring Training, the event becomes a magnet for baseball fans from the Upper Midwest, turning Fort Myers into a hub of sports enthusiasm.

Dustin Morse, the Twins' Vice President of Communications and Content, highlights the relationship between the team and Lee County, describing Fort Myers as the team's "second home."

The Spring Training period not only allows the Twins to get their work in but also brings an economic uplift to Southwest Florida, thanks to the visiting fans.

"We have countless fans that come down from Minneapolis-St. Paul and really the Upper Midwest to spend their vacation time here with us," Morse said. This annual migration has fans falling in love with the area and returning "year after year."

The Twins' Spring Training offers more than just economic benefits. It provides a unique, fan-friendly environment where baseball enthusiasts can get up close and personal with both the rising stars and established veterans of the team.

From watching Pablo Lopez take the mound to seeing Byron Buxton take center field and Carlos Correa make plays at shortstop, fans get a sneak peek at the exciting season ahead. Morse emphasizes the importance of this time for fans to see "the early stages, what they're working on, how we're getting better."

Beyond the games, the Twins are also focusing on mental health, an area Morse says the organization places a strong emphasis on. The team is keen on creating awareness and providing support, highlighting the resources available for those in need.

"There's no stigma associated with mental health," Morse states, underlining the importance of this focus not just for the athletes but for the community at large.

As for the action on the field, Morse shares his excitement for the season, noting the return of key players and the potential for a deep playoff run. The team is looking to build on last year's successes and push even further into October.

For fans eager to catch the Twins in action, Morse encourages checking the team's schedule online and experiencing the thrill of baseball in Fort Myers.