LCSO says 'no criminal violations' at animal shelter after fact-finding inquiry

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A fact-finding inquiry by the Lee County Sheriff's Office shows "no criminal violations" against the Lee County Domestic Animal Services shelter.

Concerns came up after time logs, provided by a former Lee County Domestic Animal Services shelter volunteer, detail some dogs do not going outside their kennel for 25 hours at the shelter.

Last month, former volunteer Michelle Middleton told Lehigh Acres Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades it leaves the animals confined in a small space with their urine and feces.

"Then be stuck there for sometimes almost an entire day before someone's able to clean it," Middleton described.

She and a few others brought all this information to the Lee County Sheriff's Office Animal Cruelty Task Force on Sept. 23.

They referred to Florida State Statute 828.13that says, "anyone who confines an animal without sufficient food, water or exercise or...keeps any animals in any enclosure without wholesome exercise and change of air...can be charged with a first degree misdemeanor," when they met with LCSO's Animal Cruelty Task Force.

LCSO then opened "fact finding inquiry" based on the concerns.

The report from LCSO said they, "did not observe any criminal violations within the facility," when they went inside the shelter on Oct. 15.

Lee County Sheriff's Office This report details LCSO's finding from the Lee County Domestic Animal Services Shelter after meeting with concerned community members.

"That's undeniable, so I don't understand. If I bring you proof, you know on paper that LCDAS is violating State statute, how can you say you didn't find anything? It's super confusing," Middleton said in response to the report.

She volunteered at the shelter for almost a year. In September, she said shelter staff told her they no longer needed her help.

Middleton called the report a setback.

"Disappointment...It keeps getting swept under the rug by the commissioners, by the sheriff's office, so I'm not sure why," she said in frustration.

Rhoades asked LCSO if they could share what they did see, but they could only provide the one page report.

In response to the report, LCDAS sent Fox 4 this statement,

Lee County Domestic Animal Services has and continues to follow best practices as it serves the community. Protocols and procedures are in place to protect the health and safety of the animals in its care while also protecting the safety of the community as required by state statutes and county ordinances. LCDAS staff work closely with partners at the Animal Cruelty Task Force and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Lee County Domestic Animal Services

What comes next for Middleton and other advocates? They want for transparency and new management at the shelter.

"Lee County Domestic Animal Services can do better. They should do better. They need to do better, they need better management," Middelton said.