LEE COUNTY, Fla. — This week, the Lee County Sheriff's Office took time to honor and remember the life of K-9 Alko.

On April 20, 2003, LCSO deputies and K-9 Alko were called to help track a suspicious suspect in Fort Myers. Alko quickly found the suspect after tracking him through a wooded area, according to LCSO.

But then, the suspect beat and stabbed Alko while he protected his handler.

Alko died from internal injuries the following day.