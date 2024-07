FORT MYERS, Fla — A van crashed through a Fort Myers home Tuesday morning, while a family was inside.

It happened on Braman Avenue. The hole left in the house was so big, you could see inside several rooms.

Fort Myers Police say when rescue crews showed up, the family inside initially said everyone was ok. But a child later went to the hospital out of precaution.

Investigators are not sure why the van crashed.