Hundreds march in Fort Myers for women's rights

FORT MYERS, Fla — Hundreds of people marched in Fort Myers on Saturday morning to try to put issues such as women's rights in the spotlight.

Women's March Fort Myers Hundreds of people march in Fort Myers Saturday for women's rights and other issues

The organization, Fort Myers Women's March, organized the demonstration.

People held signs at the corner of Colonial Boulevard and US 41, to show unity for women's health rights, anti-hate initiatives, and environmental responsibility.

It was part of a larger national movement that took place on Saturday, to demonstrate resistance against the new Trump administration.

In a video to supporters before the march, Fort Myers Women's March President, Connie Bennett Martin said the march was "to defend our rights, to protect our future, and to show our resistance and our unity, and our determination."