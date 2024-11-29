FORT MYERS, Fla. — Some of the most talked about players are hitting the courts for the Elevance Health Women's Fort Myers Tip-off.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report from the tournament:

Fort Myers Tip-Off brings high-level college basketball to SWFL Thanksgiving day

TAKE A LOOK AT THE SCHEDULE HERE:

On Thanksgiving day, the Tournament Director Russell says millions will tune in nationally to watch the women's game between South Carolina and Iowa State.

"That game is going to be on Fox leading into the Giants/Cowboys on Thanksgiving," says Russell. "So, there is not a better way to spend Turkey Day.

The Lee County Visit and Convention Bureau director, Pamela Johnson, says this event exposes Fort Myers to the world.

"We're so excited to be able to host the defending national champions, women's champions, the South Carolina Gamecocks," says Johnson.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are playing the Iowa State Cyclones. Both organizations have fans filling up the arena.

Johnson says events like the Tip-Off make a positive impact on the economy.

"People are, you know, staying in a hotel," says Johnson."They are eating at our restaurants, they're shopping. So, that has a very positive impact this Thanksgiving weekend. Only helps our local businesses."

Johnson says not only is the game impacting the Fort Myers economy, but the young women representing the South Carolina Gamecocks, Iowa State Cyclones, Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, and more have a mental impact on the youth.

"There's such an interest right now in women's sports, and I think that's great for, not only on a national level but locally, giving young girls the opportunity to come out and see this game on Thanksgiving," says Johnson.

Middle Tennessee got warmed up early Thanksgiving morning to take on the Purdue Boilermakers.

Coach Rick Insell says his team might not get ranked often because they aren't a Power Four team.

"It's very few times that we can get Power Four teams to schedule us," he said.

Insell shared that coming to this tournament, "they haven't got any choice but to play us."

He says his team being in this tournament is a win-win.

"We feel like we fit right in," says Insell.

Games run from Thanksgiving through Saturday.