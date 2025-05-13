Fort Myers murder suspect arrested, according to LCSO

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man wanted in a Fort Myers homicide is now back in jail.

The Fort Myers Police Department reports David Thurman was wanted in connection with a homicide from March 16 on Braman Avenue.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers had him on their Top Ten Most Wanted List. They said Thurman is a "career criminal," with 24 previous bookings in Lee County, and seven stints in prison, accounting for about 18 years of his life.

Fox 4 verified his arrest through the Lee County Sheriff's Office booking page, overnight into Tuesday.