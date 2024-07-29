FORT MYERS FIRE: Home destroyed on Hamilton Dr.

FORT MYERS, Fla — Fire destroyed a home on Hamilton Dr. in Fort Myers on Monday morning.

New video shows what the fire looked like shortly after fire fighters arrived:

Hamilton Rd House Fire

Fire fighters say flames were shooting out of the mobile home at one point while they were working to put it out. Investigators say no one was home at the time and no one was injured.

Fox 4 Fire crews with the Tice Fire Department work to put out a house fire on Hamilton Dr. in Fort Myers on Monday morning

Community Correspondent, Austin Schargorodski, reports that the interior of the home looks burned out.

The house is just south of Luckett Rd, near Interstate 75.

This is a developing story. We will update you as soon as more details come in.