FLAMES SHOOTING OUT OF ENGINE: Plane headed to RSW has to return to Houston

United Flight 1118 returned to Houston shortly after takeoff.
No one on board the flight was hurt.
Posted at 9:26 AM, Mar 05, 2024
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A United Airlines flight headed to Fort Myers from Houston had to return to the tarmac on Monday evening following an engine failure.

According to United Airlines, UA flight 1118 from IAH to RSW returned to the airport after taking off around 6:30 p.m. on March 4. No one on board was hurt, and arrangements were made for a different plane to take passengers to their destination at RSW.

"United flight 1118 returned to Houston shortly after takeoff due to an engine issue. The flight landed safely and the passengers deplaned normally. We arranged for a new aircraft to take our customers to their destination, which departed for Fort Myers later that evening."
- United Airlines

Pictures taken by passengers on board the flight show fire coming from the engine during the incident.

UA Flight 1118 engine fire
Passengers on board UA flight 1118 saw flames coming from the plane's engine.

