Exposure to new careers leads to new possibilities for students in Lee County

Between forty to fifty businesses came out to the South Fort Myers High School Career Expo to show students potential career opportunities.
Posted at 5:23 PM, Dec 09, 2023
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Forty to fifty businesses from across Fort Myers came out to the South Fort Myers High School Career Expo.

Students and parents went from tent to tent learning about different industries.

From the medical field, construction, auto, fire and rescue, welding and technology, students saw it all.

They had the chance to drive a tractor, weld metal and even smash a car all to learn about the different businesses in their own backyard.

Emily Lincolnhol works at South Fort Myers High School as the college and career specialist.

She said the exposition was all about exposure to new possibilities.

"What we really want for them to know is that they're so many different career options out there for them. Some of them require college degrees. Some of them don't, so for them to be able to see that there are options for them that is our goal," Lincolnhol said.

