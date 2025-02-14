FORT MYERS, Fla. — Valentine's Day is big business for florists and as busy as it is at Fort Myers Florist, a lot of shoppers will spend less this holiday because of inflation.

It's the day for love and at Fort Myers Florist the holiday makes up a quarter of their sales for the year.

They get so many orders the day before and on Valentine's Day, they need 45 delivery drivers.

But nationwide, florists may not be so busy this year.

A Wallet Hub study found, 39 percent of people say higher prices because of inflation, will affect how they spend their money this holiday.

Watch Lee County Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades report below:

BREAKIN' HEARTS OR THE BANK? Flower prices don't rise despite inflation

Fort Myers Florist manager Jean Marie Rakich says their local business' prices haven't changed, but bouquets can be pricey, so to get the most bang for your buck to keep your flowers alive she has a few reminders.

Rakich said, "Change the water daily not every other day. Then we want to make sure that it is fresh and flower food is always wonderful for them."

She also added to keep them out of the sun.