Boil water remains in effect for Fort Myers residents

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A boil water notice remains in effect for Fort Myers residents.

The City of Fort Myers Public Utilities Department says they are repairing a 4-inch water main break near 3085 Central Avenue.

They are advising residents and businesses near 3011-3085 Central Avenue; 3000-3085 Royal Palm Avenue; and 2400 Hanson Street to boil their water before ingesting it.

They note that boiling for at least one minute before drinking water, brushing teeth, making ice, washing dishes, or cooking is ideal.

The City of Fort Myers Public Utilities Department says the notice will remain in effect until the water is deemed safe to drink.

The City says if you have any questions to contact the Public Works Department at 239-321-8100.