Boil Water Notice issued for 580 homes in South Fort Myers, restoration expected early Wednesday morning

FORT MYERS, FL (WFTX) — A Boil Water Notice was issued by Lee County Utilities on Tuesday evening for residences in South Fort Myers along Winkler Road.

LCU expects repair work to be completed overnight, and for the notice to be lifted by early Wednesday morning.

All residences effected are along Winkler Road between Banyan Bay Boulevard and Woodgate Drive, totalling 580 homes in these communities:



Banyan Bay

Belle Meade

Catalina Isles

Tropical Cove

Winkler Estates

Woodgate

During a Boil Water Notice, the CDC recommends using bottled or boiled water to drink and for cooking. Water should be brought to a full rolling boil for at least one minute before use. Water should be boiled even if it is coming from a filtered tap. Find more tips from the CDC here.