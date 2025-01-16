After over two years, Indian Creek Plaza is renovated & ready for customers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It's time to come out and do some shopping, eating, and more at the newly renovated Indian creek plaza off San Carlos Blvd after waiting over two years for the complete project.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report:

The team at Noble Properties is telling the community that they are hosting a Grand Re-Opening of the Indian Creek Plaza on Thursday.

Date: January 16th, 2025

January 16th, 2025 Time: 12:00pm - 3:00pm

12:00pm - 3:00pm Location: 17260 San Carlos Blvd. Fort Myers 33913

People in the community tell FOX4 that the memory of Ian is stained in their brains as they drive around and still see destroyed buildings and homes. So, your Fort Myers Community Correspondent, Miyoshi Price, met up with a salon owner who's happy to say she is finally on the other side.

"It was heartbreaking," says Dee Miller., who owns Textured Hair Studio. She told FOX4 that she bought the shop a year before Ian.

She got emotional sharing her challenges post-hurricane Ian, which didn't just include her business; her home was also damaged.

"Trying to go back and forth, I felt bad not being able to be at the house because I had to be here, and then I was, you know, so it was pretty overwhelming for a while," says Miller.

Despite the damage, Miller persevered and says she had to stay in this plaza for her clients.

"I mean, a lot of them lost their homes, and they were still coming here just to check on me, to see how I was doing and stuff, and it was emotional, and I didn't want them to feel that they had to come and find me somewhere else," says Miller.

She is doing well but hopes to gain three more hair stylists to complete her shop's services.

Senior Vice President of Noble Properties Kenneth Roosth says they bought the plaza in 2021, knowing it needed some work.

"It was going to take between six and nine months to complete the renovation," says Roosth.

When Ian hit, the project was delayed another 6 months, and they had to deal with the permit process.

Over two years later, you can go to the grand re-opening of the plaza on Thursday.

"We had it planned for the middle of October of last year, but then we had two hurricanes come back to back through the area, and while we still would have liked to have had the re-grand opening, then we thought it was insensitive to the residents of the area to have a celebration when they were suffering," says Roosth.

He says now it's time to enjoy the Key West-inspired renovations.