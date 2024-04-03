"This is something that you would not normally see." The Pond Guy comes to Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The serene community of Water's Edge on the south end of Fort Myers Beach, just off Bay Beach Lane, is now home to a unique new fountain installation. On Wednesday it was showcased by the renowned landscaping influencer known as "The Pond Guy".

Greg Wittstock has carved a niche for himself in the landscaping industry over the past thirty years. His journey into social media stardom began six years ago when he started to showcase his landscaping projects from around the globe. Today, Wittstock boasts more than a million followers and subscribers across various platforms, bringing innovative landscaping solutions to a wide audience.

The latest project at Water's Edge stands out for its unconventional approach. "This is something that you would not normally see," Wittstock said. He emphasized the uniqueness of the installation, noting that it provides the community with something more impactful to enjoy than a traditional fountain. Wittstock also pointed out the practical benefits of the design, especially in terms of maintenance and resilience to natural disasters like floods.

The Water's Edge community, still recovering from the damage Hurricane Ian did, sees the fountain not just as an aesthetic addition but as a symbol of renewal and resilience. The previous fountain was destroyed in the storm. "It just makes you feel like you're coming home to something beautiful," remarked Lisa Ballantine, owner of Aquascapes of Naples.

This project, cost nearly $40,000 and was completed in eight days.