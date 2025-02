FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A boil water warning is in effect on Fort Myers Beach because of a water main break.

Some people on Sterling Avenue near Estero Boulevard to the south end of the island currently have no water.

Dozens of workers were in the area of Monday evening trying to fix the issue and direct traffic.

South end of Estero Island is under a boil water notice

There must be two consecutive days of clean water samples in order to lift the boil water notice.