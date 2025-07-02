New design revealed for Lynn Hall Memorial Park on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Lynn Hall Park on Fort Myers Beach remains partially rebuilt more than two and a half years after Hurricane Ian devastated the island.

The park is still in the design phase, which only began in April 2024 at a cost of $579,801, according to the county.

Last week, the first renderings of the park were presented. Design elements include:

Restroom building

Parking and parking kiosks

Lighting and signage

Picnic shelters

Landscaping

Dune crossovers

Memorial refresher



Visitors to the beach had mostly positive reactions to the designs.

"I think it's very modern, very nice, I think it'll do good because it doesn't have anything on the bottom, it's hurricane proof," visitors stated.

Another visitor simply described the designs as "very pretty."

"Definitely modern, up to date, it's beautiful, really nice," one family said.

Despite the positive reception to the designs, many visitors expressed surprise at the projected timeline. Lee County officials expect to open the facilities sometime in spring of 2027 — nearly four and a half years after Hurricane Ian.

When asked if such a project should take that long, visitors were skeptical.

"No, I think it should be six months at least or a year," one visitor said.

Another visitor estimated, "I think with pretty constant construction, not too long, I'd say, under a couple of years."

Some visitors had even shorter timelines in mind, with one suggesting "about a month" and another saying "6-7 weeks."

"I think it should take at most a year," another beach-goer said.

Lee County officials explained that rebuilding coastal property involves a complex process. They cited permitting, funding, and designing as time-consuming steps and noted they're working to ensure costs are reimbursed by FEMA.

County officials added that once the design is sufficiently complete, a cost for the build will be determined.

