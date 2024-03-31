Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodFort Myers Beach

Actions

Jeep barrels down Fort Myers Beach in front of beachgoers

WATCH as a Jeep barrels down Fort Myers Beach among beachgoers
Lee County Sheriff's Office
WATCH as a Jeep barrels down Fort Myers Beach among beach-goers
WATCH as a Jeep barrels down Fort Myers Beach among beachgoers
WATCH as a Jeep barrels down Fort Myers Beach among beachgoers
WATCH as a Jeep barrels down Fort Myers Beach among beachgoers
Posted at 12:02 PM, Mar 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-31 12:33:13-04

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Beach-goers ran out of the way as a Jeep drove down the Fort Myers Beach shore Saturday.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office was on the case and said "This is extremely dangerous & is taken very seriously. No motor vehicles are allowed on ANY beaches in Lee County."

LCSO says they were able to locate the female driver outside of Lee County. They note that the woman driving the Jeep is not a Lee County resident and is being cooperative during the ongoing investigation.

"Sheriff Carmine Marceno has zero tolerance for any kind of reckless behavior anywhere in Lee County," said LCSO.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood

11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023