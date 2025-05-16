Fort Myers firefighters train for elevated confined space rescues

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers firefighters are sharpening their skills to ensure they’re ready for even the most complex emergencies.

On Thursday, crews from Engine 11 and Tiller 11 participated in advanced training focused on elevated confined space rescues.

This type of rescue requires specialized equipment and coordination, as it involves navigating tight spaces at dangerous heights. The session was designed to simulate real-world conditions, giving firefighters hands-on experience in high-risk scenarios.

Fort Myers Fire Dept.

The Fort Myers Fire Department said ongoing training like this is essential to keep crews prepared for any challenge they may face in the field.

