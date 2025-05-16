Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodFort Myers Beach

Actions

Fort Myers firefighters train for elevated confined space rescues

Fort Myers Fire Dept.
Fort Myers Fire Dept.
Fort Myers Fire Dept.
Posted

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers firefighters are sharpening their skills to ensure they’re ready for even the most complex emergencies.

On Thursday, crews from Engine 11 and Tiller 11 participated in advanced training focused on elevated confined space rescues.

This type of rescue requires specialized equipment and coordination, as it involves navigating tight spaces at dangerous heights. The session was designed to simulate real-world conditions, giving firefighters hands-on experience in high-risk scenarios.

Screenshot 2025-05-16 034937.png

The Fort Myers Fire Department said ongoing training like this is essential to keep crews prepared for any challenge they may face in the field.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood