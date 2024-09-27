Watch Now
FIRST LOOK AFTER HELENE: Fort Myers Beach damage

Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp takes a tour, shortly after the island opened back up
Times Square after Helene
Fox 4
A look at the damage on Fort Myers Beach the morning after Hurricane Helene
Times Square after Helene
Posted

Fort Myers Beach opened back up Friday morning for the first time since Hurricane Helene.

Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp and Community Correspondent Mahmoud Bennett drove onto the island from Bonita Springs, as soon as it opened.
Watch the video here:

First drive on Fort Myers Beach after Helene

A short time later Kaitlin got out of the Storm Fox 4.0 and walked around. Here's a live shot she did from her phone in Times Square:

Walking through Times Square

Kaitlin reports water got into some businesses, including the first floor of Margaritaville. She also said sand washed up over Estero Blvd.

