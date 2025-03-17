FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Fort Myers Beach Public Library is open again after being closed for more than two years. The library reopened after repairs were made to a special glass elevator that had been damaged.

Watch as Fort Myers Beach Community Correspondent Anvar Ruziev reports from the ribbon cutting:

Finally! Fort Myers Beach Library reopens after Hurricane Ian

The newly renovated library now has three floors, with updated displays and comfortable seating areas for visitors. Community members celebrated the reopening and shared why this space is important for the island.

Mayor Dan Allers emphasized how much the library means to residents. "Ask anyone in our community how they feel about the library reopening, and their reaction will tell you everything," Mayor Allers said. "It matters a lot to the people here."

During the reopening event, neighbors also had the opportunity to provide feedback on possible changes to the town's land development rules and future community plans. Town planners say this input will help guide decisions about how Fort Myers Beach develops in the future.

Mayor Allers also shared that the next big step for the town will be moving into a new town hall in the coming months.