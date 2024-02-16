BACK FROM IAN: Latitude 26 says often at full capacity for this winter season

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The aftermath of Hurricane Ian left a profound mark on Latitude 26, a resort just off San Carlos Blvd, causing severe damage to its infrastructure.

Every room, dock, and courtyard underwent restoration, with costs exceeding a million dollars. Last spring marked the grand reopening of Latitude 26, although with a slow start.

Lacey Pritchard, representing Latitude 26, explained that all the hard work has now paid off.

"Over the last six weeks or so, it's been consistently 95% or above. Many nights we're 100% sold out, and we've had to turn away some prospective guests because of that," she said.

Tourists we spoke with that are visiting Fort Myers Beach, tell us they find solace in its sun-kissed shores. Global travelers view the area as a vital stop in their exploration of South Florida.

They were amazed to witness the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and tell us they're here for February's 75-degree weather.

While Fort Myers Beach may not yet fully resemble its picturesque past, it hasn't stopped visitors from just enjoying the simpler things in life.