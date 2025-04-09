Arches project on Fort Myers Beach gets unanimous advisory board approval

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Myers Beach town leader is facing criticism from councilmembers. Anita Cereceda is the chair of the Local Planning Agency (LPA) and a former mayor.

Watch as Fort Myers Beach Community Correspondent Anvar Ruziev speaks with the LPA chair about the concerns:

Councilmembers said she donated money and raised funds for legal action aimed at stopping a major building project on the island. Now, some councilmembers say that's a conflict of interest because the LPA helps decide if projects move forward.

Cereceda strongly rejected the criticism and apologized only for the drama it stirred up saying, "Yesterday by the end of a council meeting, I felt like I was a card carrying communist and that was very upsetting."

Councilmember Karen Woodson also spoke at Tuesday's LPA during public comment.

"It's morally unethical to contribute, solicit contributions, or engage in anyway in a lawsuit against the town when you're an appointed member of the town advisory committee, basically biting the hand that feeds you, or in this case appoints you," Woodson said.

The town attorney said Cereceda didn't break any official rules and for that reason she can't be removed, only be asked to step down. Cereceda made it clear she's not stepping down from the voluntary position.

"Once you've done this for a while, you just learn not to let these things get you too unraveled," Cereceda said.

The LPA voted unanimously to approve the Arches Bayfront Project at Moss Marina on Tuesday. When I asked if he worried about bias, the marina owner said no and that he spoke with each LPA member before the meeting.

Cereceda says the LPA only gives advice, and the town council has the final say:

"The LPA is only an advisory board to the town council, ultimately all those decisions that get made by the town council, it's the prerogative to agree or disagree with the LPA, I've never taken offense to that, they're doing their job, I'm doing my job."

The Arches Bayfront Project still needs final approval from the town council before any work begins. The marina owner said they hope to see the council next month.