Jay Leno stops in Southwest to fundraise for St. Matthew's House

ESTERO, Fla. — Saint Matthew's House focuses on helping people facing addiction, homelessness and hunger get back on their feet.

Jay Leno is here in Southwest Florida making people laugh for a good cause. He packed out Hertz Arena, Thursday night.

"The money [raised] stays here in this community. It's local people helping local people," he said.

He says, it's an honor to help raise money for those in need.

"We live in a situation now where the division between rich and poor is becoming wider and wider and it's sad to see," Leno said.

Jay Leno stops in SWFL to fundraise for St. Matthew's House

The stand up, builds up to the 21st annual Naples Automotive Experience often called 'Cars on Fifth'. It's a luxury car show on Saturday, February 8. The money from tickets goes right back to Saint Matthews House, so they can continue to serve, feed, and shelter those in need.

Steve Brooder is the CEO of Saint Matthew's House.

"We expect 700 cars and with people's turn out, it's just become a family event. Car owners and car lovers... everybody loves it," Brooder said.

He says this fundraiser is their premier event and brings in hundreds of thousands of dollars each year.