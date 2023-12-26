For holiday season, Coconut Point sees increase in shoppers

ESTERO, Fla. — Coconut Point Mall in Estero is seeing an uptick in shoppers this holiday season and the crowd says it's because of discounts.

Julie Clark is the marketing director at the mall. She says the parking lots have been full, and at even higher capacity since Thanksgiving.

"There's an increase in people spending in-person," Clark said.

Sandy, a Coconut Point shopper says it's still the spirit of giving bringing some shoppers out.

"I just wanted to go into Bed Bath and Beyond and stock up on things that we use and things I give as gifts," she said.

The sales, some as high as 50% off, keep giving too.

"It's not Christmas unless I go to Lilly [Pulitzer]", shopper, Tiffany Shafer said.

Clark says Boxing Day is the second largest (to Black Friday) shopping day of the year.

"It's not Christmas without a Mai Tai from Tommy Bahama," shopper, Ted Richardson said.

