ON SCENE AND READY: Clewiston police roll out new mobile command center

CLEWISTON, Fla. — The Clewiston Police Department added a new tool to their arsenal - and it’s ready to roll! A new mobile command center was built to keep officers on scene and connected during an emergency.

Fox 4’s Hendry County Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski works in the area daily, so he got an exclusive first look inside at how this mobile command center expands what Clewiston Police can do when it matters most.

Watch the tour of the new mobile command unit:

Built for storms, big events, and providing backup when other agencies need help, Clewiston Police Chief Tom Lewis said this unit gives their department something they’ve never had before.

"We are a completely self-contained unit. There are many agencies across the state that come to our jurisdiction to help us if we are victims of a storm or need assistance. And a lot of times those folks come and have needs — hotel rooms, food, lodging, whatever — so this unit allows us to pay back that," Lewis said.

Austin Schargorodski Exterior of Clewiston Police Department mobile command unit

For a small, rural department, Chief Lewis said buying a unit like this is a challenge. But thanks to partnerships with state emergency management, he said they got it without costing the city a dime.

Inside, he said it’s more than a place for officers to cool off and grab a meal during long hours on scene. Lewis showed how it’s being outfitted with a dispatch center to keep officers connected.

Austin Schargorodski Interior of the Clewiston Police Department mobile command unit

"We are gonna have a complete 800 megahertz communication system, an additional VHF communication system here. In this cabinet here we have a mobile repeater, so no matter where we go we will have full communication systems," Lewis explained.

Until now, Lewis said they relied on a state-run radio system, but when big storms hit, he said signal doesn’t always hold.

Austin Schargorodski Work in progress picture of the dispatch center

"So when that does go down, that separates us from the ability to communicate with our police officers in the field. Not only does that reduce service but it’s a real officer safety concern," said Lewis.

Plus, this unit isn’t just for Clewiston. Chief Lewis gave an example: after Hurricane Ian, he said his officers were on call to help Sanibel.

But without a unit like this, they had to drive back and forth for lodging and supplies. Now, he said they’ll be able to stay close to the action to help other agencies in emergencies.

"The reality is we’re now a better regional partner for the sheriff’s offices that surround us and other cities’ police departments, so we’re really stepping up our game in so many ways," Lewis said.