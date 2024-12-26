Fort Myers Beach Heist: trio arrested after Jordans sneaker sale becomes robbery

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A person was robbed at gunpoint as they were trying to buy Jordans sneakers on Christmas Eve on Fort Myers Beach.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the area of Connecticut Street on Fort Myers Beach in reference to an armed robbery.

The victim says they were robbed at gunpoint by three men. LCSO told Fox 4 the suspects were selling the Jordans.

However, when the victim and suspects met to get the shoes, that's when the robbery happened.

You can watch the pursuit here:

The suspects were later identified as 17-year-olds William Crews and Jacob Refuse, and 20-year-old Keirson White.

LCSO

According to the victim, the three suspects tackled them, demanded money, and pointed a gun before fleeing the scene.

LCSO

Deputies located the suspects' car, and attempted to pull them over at San Carlos Boulevard and Pine Ridge Road.

The sheriff's office says following an attempt to get away from deputies, the car went to a neighborhood nearby.

Crews is accused of throwing a gun out of the car window and taking off.

LCSO

Refuse and White continued to drive off.

Following a perimeter, the three suspects were arrested.

Detectives established probable cause to arrest both Crews and Refuse for Robbery with a Firearm. White was charged with one count of Accessory After the Fact and one count of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Officer.