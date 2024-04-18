Trash Talk: Bonita Springs combines trash and recycling days

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — In Bonita Springs the days of bringing trash and recycling to the end of the driveway on two separate days is over. Lee County is stepping in to make it easier for people who live in the city.

"We were so excited because it's always hard to remember which day it is... If it's trash or recycling," Sue Carlson, who lives in Bonita Springs, says.

More than 27,000 homes in Bonita are going through this change starting on April 29.

For people like Carlson, this is some good news.

"It's going to be so streamlined and so much easier, I'm thrilled," she said.

Robert Duncan lives just a few doors down. He says he's excited not to miss or forget trash day anymore, even if the truck is a little off track.

Dough Whitehead works for Lee County. He's the director of solid waste. He says this also means more trucks will be on the roads to handle the increasing population in Bonita Springs. The County is also hoping it will encourage recycling in the City.

"One day of the week, you put out everything, you put out your regular garbage, your recyclables, and your yard waste, all at one time," Whitehead said.

Carlson says it's a convenience she's looked forward to, for a long time.

Click here to see when your trash day is if you live in Bonita Springs.

