"There was the beast!" Gator alert in Bonita Springs community

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Imagine walking down the side walk in the gorgeous gated community called Bonita National and you see this gator.

That was Brandy Dentzau's experience while working in the neighborhood.

"There was the beast! He was straight up walking like a dinosaur, so cool, across the road," she said.

"Yes we've been seeing them daily," resident Jodi Calciotti tells FOX 4's Dominga Murray.

She says it's not unusual, but is the first time she knows of gators coming this close to people.

"There were a few small ones and then my mom noticed a real big one on the other side [of the lake she lives near] and we haven't seen him in three days," Calciotti said.

Dentzau's video has garnered lots of internet attention - racking up more than 13,000 social media views.

"Most people were not bothered by them because they knew that these guys were just walking along, they weren't looking at you, grilling you, or making any noise," Dentzau said.

Some neighbors say they worry about gator aggression this mating season but others found this particular gator harmless.