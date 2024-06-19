POPULATION GROWTH: As people pour into Bonita Springs, its water facility expands

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Bonita Springs Utilities is growing, just like the rest of the city.

The facility has a new $60 million upgrade, expanding its reverse osmosis system.

Andy Koebel is the facility's soon to be executive director.

"There's impurities in the water and on the reverse osmosis side, we are pumping that water to a high-pressure, forcing it through a membrane that removes all of that, and then the concentrate is disposed back into the ground," Koebel said.

Some of the reverse osmosis chambers in the facility were built in 2004. Now, more than two decades later, Bonita Springs utilities is adding two more units. As Bonita Springs grows in population, so does the need for water.

8.5 million gallons of water used to be filtered daily but since this expansion the facility can filter 12 million gallons.

"The water can be used for cooking, cleaning, brushing your teeth, and showering. People use it for irrigation if they don't have another supply," he said.

So all the salt, dirt, and minerals that make the hard Florida water, gets filtered out. After the process is done it's pumped straight into your homes.

"It's gonna provide a long-term source for the community for many years to come," Koebel said.

