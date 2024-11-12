“People are ecstatic": Bonita Springs American Legion Post reopens for first time since Ian

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The American Legion Post 303 took on feet of storm surge with Hurricane Ian. Hurricanes that followed made the issues worse.

But just in time for Veteran's Day, the Legion Post is back open.

Brian Brinkman is the 2nd Vice Commander.

“People are ecstatic," he said.

Bonita Spring's Community Correspondent, Dominga Murray, first interviewed Brinkman in December 2023.

This is what it looked like here at the time. It needed new floors, walls, and plumbing.

American Legion Post 303 in Bonita Springs makes comeback after Ian

"We raised probably $250,000 maybe closer to $300,000 just through private donors that want to see this place open again and do what we do for Bonita Springs," he said.

That money from people who live in Bonita Springs is allowing Veterans to find community at the Legion Post once again.