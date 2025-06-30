Florida Highway Patrol charges man in fatal DUI crash

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — One man is facing DUI charges in a fatal crash Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Sunday, June 29, around 11:33 p.m., they were called to a two-vehicle, rear-end crash on northbound I-75 at mile marker 121 in Lee County.

One of the passengers inside the vehicle that was rear ended was pronounced deceased on scene, according to FHP.

State Troopers arrested Darell Andrew Fisher, 38, for DUI Manslaughter and two counts of DUI Serious Bodily Injury.

Lee County Sheriff's Office

The crash remains under investigation.