Florida Gulf Coast University installs new president

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It's a historical day on Florida Gulf Coast University's campus. Friday, the institution held an instillation ceremony for its first ever female president. Dr. Aysegul Timur is filling the role.

District 28's Senator Passidomo, Sheriff Carmine Marceno, and presidents of other Florida universities were all in attendance to support her.

"We are honoring our phenomenal legacy in Southwest Florida and the passion and work that brought us through the past 26 years," Timur said.

Emory Cavin is the student body's president. He spoke during her ceremony and mentioned how she makes every student feel like a priority, making time in her busy schedule to be involved on campus.

"We are celebrating all that the future holds for this great institution," Timur said.

She was presented the presidential chain of office near the end of the ceremony, inline with the university's tradition.

