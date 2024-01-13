Watch Now
Florida Gulf Coast University installs new president

Dr. Aysegul Timur is university's first female president is an economist by trade with deep SWFL roots
Dr. Aysegul Timur, sworn in January 12.
Posted at 8:54 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 20:54:53-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It's a historical day on Florida Gulf Coast University's campus. Friday, the institution held an instillation ceremony for its first ever female president. Dr. Aysegul Timur is filling the role.

Dr. Aysegul Timur

District 28's Senator Passidomo, Sheriff Carmine Marceno, and presidents of other Florida universities were all in attendance to support her.

Senator Passidomo

"We are honoring our phenomenal legacy in Southwest Florida and the passion and work that brought us through the past 26 years," Timur said.

Florida university presidents, in attendance to celebrate Dr. Timur

Emory Cavin is the student body's president. He spoke during her ceremony and mentioned how she makes every student feel like a priority, making time in her busy schedule to be involved on campus.

"We are celebrating all that the future holds for this great institution," Timur said.

She was presented the presidential chain of office near the end of the ceremony, inline with the university's tradition.

