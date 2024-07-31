NEXT LEVEL: Arcadia Police move into new training facility

ARCADIA, Fla. — The Arcadia Police Department is taking its training to the next level.

"We have the opportunity to actually move walls, create two rooms, create three rooms, create four rooms," said Sgt. Frank Matos. "That way we can enhance their training."

Victoria Scott Sgt. Frank Matos with the Arcadia Police Department moves a wall before a training exercise.

A new indoor training facility is making that all possible.

You can watch FOX 4's Arcadia Community Correspondent Victoria Scott's full report here:

Arcadia Police utilize new indoor training facility

Arcadia police told Victoria they undergo a number of different scenarios inside it.

One is called "Shoot-Don't Shoot."

Victoria Scott Arcadia Police perform a training exercise in their new indoor training facility.

"Someone might be in that room barricaded with somebody or a child is lost," Matos said. "We need to go search that room. We need to search for the bad guys."

Police told Scott the facility is meant to make those who wear the badge more comfortable in everyday situations.

Part of that means being as realistic as possible.

"Every day we deal with people," Matos said. "Every day we have to go to somebody's house. Every day we have to go to a situation where it's an unknown. We do traffic stops where we don't know what's going to happen."

The sergeant said putting in moving walls was a big step.

However, the next goal is to eventually incorporate moving targets.