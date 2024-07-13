"I get calls about once a week": Why business is picking up in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Fla. — Small business owners in Downtown Arcadia say new stores in the area are contributing to an increase in tourism.

"I'm noticing more niche stores," said Owner of Honey Belles Boutique & Gifts Ashley Harn. "So you got, you know, a candy shop. We're getting a brewery that's coming in. That's supposed to be in the fall."

Harn told Scott how the historic district has evolved significantly since Hurricane Ian.

"Looking at the numbers to find out we have over 20 businesses that have opened," Harn said. "We also have 25 women-owned businesses that have opened in Downtown Arcadia."

She wants to keep the momentum going.

Harn started a nonprofit called Shop Downtown Arcadia. The goal is to create a collaborative effort with other local small businesses to attract more people to the area.

The hard work is paying off.

"The fact that people are hearing about us and businesses are coming," said Economic Development Director for DeSoto County Sondra Guffey. "I get calls about once a week for major businesses that want to relocate here or expand here in the area. So, that brings people in as well."

Guffey told Scott more businesses coming to the area means more higher-paying jobs.

"These are serious businesses that will hire our people, keep money in the county, and really help grow our tax base," she said.

Guffey said they're considering some auto and agricultural manufacturers.