I was born and raised in Southern California, specifically the San Fernando Valley, the 818. Yes, the same Valley as, “The Karate Kid” or when Cher gets held up in, “Clueless.”

Fun Fact! I lived in the epicenter of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, so I traded earthquakes for hurricanes!

I’m a first-generation Cuban-American and very proud of my culture. I’m the youngest of three and the only girl; I grew up a girly girl with a tomboy twist.

As an LA girl with two older brothers, I’m a huge sports fan. Of course, my number one team is the Los Angeles Dodgers and will always, “Bleed Blue,” although, I love baseball in general, so you’ll likely see me at any baseball game, or reporting on it!

I got to live out some dreams when I took my talents onto the field and worked with the Dodgers and Angels organization, through internships in the Los Angeles market and my junior college.

After years of freelance work and internships, I left California and decided to further my education. I graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University with a degree in sports journalism.

After graduation, I took my talents to Huntsville, Alabama as a Multi-Media Journalist where I covered everything from baseball to tornadoes.

After two years, I followed my heart and came to the Sunshine State and will now, happily, call Southwest Florida my home!

If I’m not at work you can find me at the gym, watching any live sporting event or with my family, that has relocated to Florida.

I love to learn about people and the community.

You can send Yvette story ideas at yvette.sanchez@fox4now.com