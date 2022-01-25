FORECAST: Showers and Storms Later Today

FORECAST:

After dropping to 40 degrees officially in Fort Myers yesterday for the first time since January 22nd, 2020 we are waking up warmer with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s under mostly cloudy skies. We are waiting for a cold front to bring us a chance of showers and storms later on this afternoon. We will see highs in the low 70s before the rain sets in around sunset just after 6pm. We will see showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two through midnight with a few showers lingering for the early parts of the morning commute with lows in the upper 50s. We need the rain as we are 1.28" behind in rain since December 1st of last year and 0.08" behind since January 1st.

Wednesday afternoon we stay cloudy with highs in the low 70s. The next cold front will arrive on Friday bringing a 4-50% chance of showers and another shot of cold air. Highs Saturday will stay in the upper 50s with lows Sunday morning in the upper 30s to low 40s. We stay cold with highs around 60 degrees in the afternoon Sunday with sunny skies.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.