TUT OR TUTT?

WFTX — One is an ancient Egyptian pharaoh & the other is a disturbance in the tropics that gets its energy from up north. We'll deal with the latter since pharaohs have nothing to do with the weather!

A TUTT is a tropical upper tropospheric trough located in the tropics region. What that really means is it is a large upper level low pressure system or disturbance in the atmosphere. It forms when energy & wind from the mid latitudes moves into the tropics. It looks like a large cluster of disturbed clouds usually moving from the east to the west or southwest.

One of these TUTTS is expected to move over Florida from the Bahamas by Wednesday night into Thursday. The result will be increased moisture which in turn should help produce showers & storms.

But this one will also help change the flow over the Gulf & Caribbean as a tropical disturbance moves toward the Yucatan peninsula. The steering flow will push the wave to the NW toward Mexico & maybe southern Texas by next week.