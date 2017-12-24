Patchy possibly dense morning fog will kick off Christmas Eve but will give way to mainly sunny skies by afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Lows remain in the 60s. A cold front will move through the area early Christmas Day morning with slightly cooler day time temps. Highs will reach the upper mid 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s byTuesday morning.



The rest of the week stays warm with plenty of sunshine to end off 2017. Highs will reach the 80s with lows in the 60s through the rest of the week but cool slightly into the weekend. The next cold front is poised to arrive around New Year's Eve that means we could see a cooler start 2018.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST TREVOR ADAMS