Showers for the Thursday morning commute

Your Thursday morning commute could be a little messy as scattered showers associated with a front move through. Highs today will be in the mid-70s with breezy conditions under plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will dip to near 60 degrees as we head into your Friday morning.

Our forecast will continue to be pleasant Friday and into your weekend. Sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s looks to be the trend until our next front arrives. That next front looks like it will move through later Sunday. This could usher in a few scattered showers with a slight breeze.

The timing of the front's arrival could change as we get closer to the weekend, but regardless, we can expect cooler and drier weather behind it for the beginning of our next work week.

